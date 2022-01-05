AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 5.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 4.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 29.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 4.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in AXIS Capital by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AXS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

Shares of AXS opened at $54.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.64. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $44.26 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.98.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $909.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.09%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

