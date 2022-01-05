Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s share price dropped 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.75 and last traded at $27.75. Approximately 4,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 726,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

CDMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 193.01 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.30.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 22.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, General Counsel Mark R. Ziebell sold 6,429 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $157,960.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $62,322.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,153 shares of company stock valued at $768,656. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 282,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

