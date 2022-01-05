Avalon Investment & Advisory Sells 31,627 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 411,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,627 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $614,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,697.5% during the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,812,000. Finally, Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 307,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFE. UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.15.

PFE stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.17. 1,372,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,906,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day moving average of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.