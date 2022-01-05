Avalon Investment & Advisory Purchases 975 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,152,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,904,000 after purchasing an additional 852,348 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Unilever by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,694,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,126,000 after buying an additional 844,916 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,822,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 531.8% in the 3rd quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,372,000 after buying an additional 502,545 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 624,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,530,000 after buying an additional 391,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day moving average of $54.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.4975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

