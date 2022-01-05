Avalon Investment & Advisory Makes New $4.02 Million Investment in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.20% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OAS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 43,766.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $1,740,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $549,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $4,257,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.75 per share, with a total value of $74,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

OAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oasis Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.25.

OAS stock opened at $135.42 on Wednesday. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.14 and its 200-day moving average is $105.69.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 88.97% and a net margin of 61.83%. The company had revenue of $402.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

