Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,177 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 86.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 202.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 16.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Cogent Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CCOI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $147,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $123,776.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,420 shares of company stock valued at $729,139 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

CCOI opened at $72.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 144.00 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.38 and a 1 year high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently 664.00%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

