Avalon Investment & Advisory Has $27.14 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Avalon Investment & Advisory trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,184 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Amgen were worth $27,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,433,672,000 after buying an additional 4,044,262 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $601,863,000 after buying an additional 1,079,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 25,684.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 476,966 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $226.50. 27,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,658,059. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.10. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The firm has a market cap of $127.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.24.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.