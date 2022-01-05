Avalon Investment & Advisory Grows Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 231,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,394,000 after purchasing an additional 143,523 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $481.24. 188,949 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,485,349. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $467.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.72. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $366.16 and a 1 year high of $481.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

