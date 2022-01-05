Avalon Investment & Advisory Decreases Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,510 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 1.4% of Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Avalon Investment & Advisory owned approximately 0.07% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $59,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 134,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

BAM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.43. 28,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,303,678. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.12. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.92 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The stock has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 4.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

