Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Sets New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $117.07 and last traded at $117.48, with a volume of 14479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $121.50.

Specifically, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $1,311,040.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 2,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $385,194.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,445 shares of company stock valued at $13,357,818. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Avalara alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVLR shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.23.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.33 and its 200-day moving average is $163.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter valued at about $3,424,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avalara by 80.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Avalara by 10.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Avalara by 11.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Avalara Company Profile (NYSE:AVLR)

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.