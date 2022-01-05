Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Avalara from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE AVLR opened at $121.50 on Wednesday. Avalara has a 1-year low of $117.33 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.85 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avalara will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 7,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total value of $1,311,040.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 7,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.30, for a total value of $1,102,098.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,445 shares of company stock worth $13,357,818. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 128.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter valued at about $3,424,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 80.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Avalara by 10.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 11.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

