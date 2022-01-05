Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,361 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock opened at $245.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.31 and a 12 month high of $248.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.65.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $467,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,767 shares of company stock valued at $28,451,649. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.14.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

