Auto Trader Group plc Announces Dividend of $0.01 (OTCMKTS:ATDRY)

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) announced a dividend on Friday, December 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0073 per share on Friday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th.

ATDRY stock opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. Auto Trader Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATDRY shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital started coverage on Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.13.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.