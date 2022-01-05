Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Shares Up 7.7%

Shares of Aurubis AG (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) shot up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.23 and last traded at $52.23. 550 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Aurubis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €71.00 ($80.68) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.14.

Aurubis AG engages in the production of copper, copper products and precious metals. It operates through the Primary Copper, Copper Products, and Other. The Primary Copper segment refers to the procurement of copper-bearing and precious metal-bearing raw materials to the production of marketable metals and offers copper cathodes that can be traded on the metal exchanges, as well as gold and silver products that originate from the raw materials as well as from the additional precious metal-bearing input materials processed.

