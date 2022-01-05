Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,234 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,309 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.20. 33,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,181,750. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $87.27 and a one year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDOC. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. cut their price target on Teladoc Health from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.24.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.25, for a total value of $154,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,883 shares of company stock worth $3,419,233. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

