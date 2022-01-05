Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $526,675.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 876,358 shares of company stock valued at $290,170,848. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC raised Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

FB stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $338.87. 288,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,868,814. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.61 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $332.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $345.95. The stock has a market cap of $942.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

