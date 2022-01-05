Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 64.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 436.8% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 53.2% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at $5,394,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $521.70 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $412.87 and a one year high of $533.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $513.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.92.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

