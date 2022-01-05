Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,323,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897,473 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,595,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,413 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,260,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,077 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,477,000 after acquiring an additional 973,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,726,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,502,000 after purchasing an additional 805,943 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.89. 4,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 881,496. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $38.92 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.