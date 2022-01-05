Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $596,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,846 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.58. 42,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,706,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $143.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.75. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

HON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.31.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

