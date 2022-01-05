Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth approximately $445,601,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 520,144 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 92.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,884,000 after purchasing an additional 190,635 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 169.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 289,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,674,000 after purchasing an additional 181,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 15.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,286,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,828,000 after purchasing an additional 169,900 shares in the last quarter. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $343.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.23. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.19.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

