Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 9,703 Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 823.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 233,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,443,000 after buying an additional 208,475 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,518,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $155.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,919. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $156.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.09.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

