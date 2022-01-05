Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Rollins by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,946,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $604,074,000 after acquiring an additional 122,700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rollins by 19.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,298,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,006,000 after buying an additional 1,530,385 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 8.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,881,000 after acquiring an additional 505,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,961,000 after purchasing an additional 106,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Rollins by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,817,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,153,000 after buying an additional 101,515 shares during the last quarter. 38.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Rollins stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.82. 10,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407,901. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 0.57. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $41.83.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

