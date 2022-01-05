Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Get Augmedix alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Augmedix stock opened at $3.19 on Tuesday. Augmedix has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.61.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Augmedix will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Augmedix (AUGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Augmedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Augmedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.