Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $5.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Audacy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. B. Riley raised Audacy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

NYSEARCA:AUD opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $372.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.66. Audacy has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $6.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Audacy will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Field bought 16,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,834.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field sold 393,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.54, for a total value of $999,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUD. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth $345,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Audacy during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

