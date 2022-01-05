AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Au Optronics is a world-leading manufacturer of large-size thin film transistor liquid crystal display panels, which are currently the most widely used flat panel display technology. They are used in notebook computers, desktop monitors, televisions, digital cameras, DVD players, PDAs, mobile phones, portable games, and car navigation systems, among other applications. “

Get AU Optronics alerts:

AUOTY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.25. 72,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,922. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.20. AU Optronics has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $15.00.

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AU Optronics (AUOTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AU Optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AU Optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.