ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Price Target Increased to C$64.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATA. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$56.33.

Shares of ATA stock traded up C$0.55 on Wednesday, reaching C$50.78. 90,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,743. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.71 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a twelve month low of C$21.67 and a twelve month high of C$52.62.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$522.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$494.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Chris Hart sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.71, for a total transaction of C$328,084.68.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Company Profile

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

