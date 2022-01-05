ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Raised to C$64.00 at Maxim Group

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Maxim Group from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ATSAF. Scotiabank increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.50 to C$56.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

OTCMKTS ATSAF traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.37. 1,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $41.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.48.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

