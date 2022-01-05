ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Price Target Raised to C$64.00 at Maxim Group

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Maxim Group from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ATSAF. Scotiabank increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.50 to C$56.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

OTCMKTS ATSAF traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.37. 1,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $41.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.48.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc engages in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems. It offers custom automation, repeat automation, automation products, and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services to life sciences, chemicals, consumer products, electronics, food, beverage, transportation, energy, and oil and gas market.

