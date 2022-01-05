AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.71.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded AtriCure from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Shares of ATRC stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $68.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.63. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $52.81 and a twelve month high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.02.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AtriCure will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $323,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $47,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,529 shares of company stock valued at $915,630. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 37.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 10.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,712 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 17.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,839 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the second quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

