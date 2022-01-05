Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIOSF opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.96.

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from €401.00 ($455.68) to €3.90 ($4.43) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, cinema, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, and sale of TV series; and management of music rights, as well as produces and distributes channels on pay-TV platforms; and operates Atresplayer, an on-line video platform.

