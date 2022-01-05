Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

Get Athenex alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $1.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.59. Athenex has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $32.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 94.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Athenex will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jinn Wu purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $60,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,530 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Athenex by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,939,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,888,000 after purchasing an additional 204,024 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Athenex by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,131,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after purchasing an additional 471,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Athenex by 3,999.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047,365 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Athenex by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 127,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Athenex by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 880,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 250,226 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athenex (ATNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.