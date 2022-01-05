Atheios Trading Down 3.1% This Week (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, Atheios has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Atheios has a market cap of $21,456.61 and $15.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 50,936,991 coins and its circulating supply is 46,374,849 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.