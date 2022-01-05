ATC Coin (ATCC) Market Cap Reaches $189,636.18

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 3% lower against the dollar. ATC Coin has a total market cap of $189,636.18 and $4.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.90 or 0.00319734 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008169 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000783 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003563 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

