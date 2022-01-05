ASX (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $66.86 and last traded at $66.86. Approximately 380 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.78.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.99.

ASX Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASXFY)

ASX Ltd. engages in operating a securities exchange. Its products and services include listing and issuer services; trading venue; clearing and settlement activities; exchange-traded and over-the-counter products; and information and technical services. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

