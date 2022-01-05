Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Short Interest Update

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of ASDN opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. Astro Aerospace has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $7.34.
About Astro Aerospace
See Also: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Astro Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astro Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.