Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) Short Interest Update

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ASDN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ASDN opened at $0.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.64. Astro Aerospace has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $7.34.

About Astro Aerospace

Astro Aerospace Ltd. is a research and development company, which engages in the creation of aerial drones used for carrying passengers and cargo. The company was founded on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Lewisville, TX.

