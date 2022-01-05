Associated Banc Corp Sells 13,645 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,645 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $114.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.79. The stock has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.79, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.75. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.79 and a 52 week high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 421.63%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

