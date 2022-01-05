Associated Banc Corp Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $479.68 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $369.44 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $467.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

