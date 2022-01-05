Associated Banc Corp Has $6.13 Million Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Associated Banc Corp cut its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $116.69 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $90.80 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.79.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

