Associated Banc Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Roche were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Roche by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roche by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Roche by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Roche in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roche alerts:

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Roche Holding AG has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $52.47.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RHHBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roche presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.47.

Roche Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.