Associated Banc Corp Cuts Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Associated Banc Corp decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $112.86 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

