Associated Banc Corp Buys 8,784 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 44,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,262,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,242,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 5,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.66.

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $64.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.64 and its 200 day moving average is $60.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.17 billion, a PE ratio of -45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

