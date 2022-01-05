Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Inc. is a provider of asset management and other services to companies within the hospitality industry. It is focused on managing real estate, hospitality, and securities platforms. The Company serves as the advisor to two real estate investment trusts, namely Ashford Hospitality Trust (Ashford Trust) and Ashford Hospitality Prime (Ashford Prime). Ashford Trust is focused on investing in the hospitality industry primarily within the United States. Ashford Prime invests in high RevPAR full-service and urban select-service hotels and resorts. Ashford Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ashford from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AINC opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. Ashford has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.55.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $102.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.31 million. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ashford will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeremy Welter purchased 13,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ashford in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashford by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashford by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

