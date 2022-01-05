Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Arrow Global Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ARWGF)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.18. 60,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 40,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $738.38 million, a P/E ratio of 41.82 and a beta of 1.09.

About Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF)

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands.

