Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Trading Down 8.9%

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s share price fell 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.81 and last traded at $21.81. 2,053 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 708,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQQ. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth approximately $10,035,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth approximately $805,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arqit Quantum in the third quarter worth approximately $703,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

