Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Purchases 1,644 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,267 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 3.5% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. NTV Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 112,988 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,288 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.88.

CMCSA opened at $50.74 on Tuesday. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

