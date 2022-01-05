Armstrong Flooring Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:AFI)

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 3,523 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 6,081% compared to the average daily volume of 57 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 22NW LP grew its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 44.2% in the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 3,086,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,107,000 after purchasing an additional 945,566 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 6.8% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,004,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 127,375 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong Flooring in the second quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 42.1% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 306,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 90,922 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Armstrong Flooring by 234.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 70,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

NYSE:AFI opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.44. Armstrong Flooring has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.60.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.29). Armstrong Flooring had a negative net margin of 8.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.18%. The business had revenue of $168.50 million for the quarter.

Armstrong Flooring Company Profile

Armstrong Flooring, Inc engages in the production of flooring products. It operates through the Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring segments. The Resilient Flooring segment designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of floor coverings primarily for homes and commercial buildings under various brands, including the Armstrong brand.

Recommended Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.