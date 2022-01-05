Argent Capital Management LLC Takes $350,000 Position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 1,266.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 2.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 692,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 3.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Gerard Brossard sold 28,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total transaction of $192,606.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David W. Rowe sold 29,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $180,013.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,103,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,809,426. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $511.19 million, a P/E ratio of -18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.89.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.25% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $95.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMNI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Rimini Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rimini Street presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise software support products and services. It offers global tax, legal, and regulatory update, security support, proactive support, advanced technology, license advisory and onboarding and archiving services. The company was founded by Seth A. Ravin and Thomas C.

