Argent Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4,925.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 134.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 400.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.47.

In related news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $895,475 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $48.58 on Tuesday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.30 and a 1 year high of $56.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.48.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

