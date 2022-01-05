Argent Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 37,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 399,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,971,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 46,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 3,832 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK opened at $76.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $194.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day moving average of $77.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 97.53%.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 25,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $2,211,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.