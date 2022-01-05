Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells $53,025.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.29. 235,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,217. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.21.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
