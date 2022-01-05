Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Sells $53,025.00 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.29. 235,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,217. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $38.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 122,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.