Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.62.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ARCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcos Dorados during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in Arcos Dorados by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARCO traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.94. 35,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,836. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.19 and its 200-day moving average is $5.42. Arcos Dorados has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $723.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.21 million. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

